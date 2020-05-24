|
LYNCH, JESSIE LORING (KENNEDY)
of Bristol, RI passed, May 16, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family at the age of 82.
The beloved wife, mother, and grandmother was born in Fall River, Massachusetts February 21, 1938, she was the daughter of the late entrepreneur John W. Kennedy and Maybelle (Francis) Kennedy. She was raised in East Providence with her brother John W. Kennedy Jr. who predeceased her.
Jessie was a beautiful woman, confident, and always had a certain elegance. She and her husband, John J. Lynch, of 57 years fell in love while working at the telephone company in Providence. Together they would raise their three children mostly in their Rumford, RI home of over 35 years.
Jessie had a keen eye for detail and a sense of quality. She was a compassionate woman who quietly and generously gave back to her community, by providing her time, and resources to promote the welfare of others. She was a wise woman who was principled with a strong moral compass, she valued what was right above all, and those values led her to be an advisor to so many. But above all, she wished for the happiness of others and was the happiest when she was with her family.
To know her was to know you now have an angel watching over you in heaven.
Jessie was a longtime member of Acoaxet Club and Elephant Rock B.C. in Westport, Ma where she formally summered with her family.
In addition to her husband, Jessie leaves her daughter Jane E. Lynch of Northampton, MA, her daughter Jill A. Levin and her husband Mat of Barrington, RI, and her son John J. Lynch III and his wife Katie of Needham, MA. In addition, she leaves seven grandchildren, Avery and Riley Cirincione-Lynch, Emma and Gillian Levin, and Jack, Colin, and Ellie Lynch.
In lieu of flowers, gifts of remembrance in Jessie's honor can be made to Meals on Wheels Rhode Island (www.RIMeals.org) or the East Bay Food Pantry (EastBayFoodPantry.org). Services will be private.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 24, 2020