Greenville Baptist Church
582 Putnam Pike
Greenville, RI 02828
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Greenville Baptist Church
582 Putnam Pike
Greenville, RI
Jessie M. (Dawson) Wilson

Jessie M. (Dawson) Wilson Obituary
WILSON, JESSIE M., (DAWSON)
93, of North Providence, passed away December 23, 2019. She was the wife of the late David Wilson. Born in North Providence, she was daughter of the late Frank and Jessie (McHardy) Dawson. She worked for Imperial Knife in Providence for 42 years as a grinder. After retiring in 1988, she worked as a homemaker for the elderly for Indeed Home Care. She was nominated homemaker of the year in 1998. Jessie was the brother of Gordon, Robert, Kenneth, Richard, Frank, and Dennis Dawson, Carol Leek and Lillian Keane. She leaves several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held Saturday January 11th at 11am at the Greenville Baptist Church, 582 Putnam Pike, Greenville, RI 02828.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 9, 2020
