JOLY, JILL E.
47, of Manville passed away peacefully Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at home. She was the beloved daughter of Barbara Deitrich of North Kingstown and Ernest Joly and his wife, Andrea of San Diego, CA. She is also survived by her two loving silblings, brother Craig Joly and his wife, Lisa, who was more than just a sister-in-law, of Lincoln, nephew Tyler Joly and niece Allison Joly, and brother James Joly of East Greenwich and nephews, Zack and Jacob Joly and niece Olivia Joly; her maternal grandmother, Elizabeth Deitrich of Greenville; her aunt, Arlene Gentile and her husband, Ben of Smithfield; her aunt, Muriel Spicola and her husband, John of Scottsdale, AZ; her uncle, John Deitrich and his wife, Brenda of Spring, TX; and Jill's much loved dog, Molly. She also leaves her roommates on Maple Street and her extended family at Seven Hills.
Relatives and friends may call at St. Ambrose Church, 191 School Street, Albion, Monday, November 18, 2019 from 9-11 A.M. followed by her Mass of Christian Burial at 11 A.M. in St. Ambrose Church. Her burial will be private. There will be a Tree Dedication in the Spring 2020 at Swan Point Cemetery in Providence. Please omit flowers. Contributions in Jill's memory to Special Olympics Rhode Island, 370 George Washington Highway, Smithfield, RI 02917 would be greatly appreciated. For Directions and Guest Book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com. Arrangements entrusted with Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln.
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 10, 2019