LAW, Jo-Ann Laurie (Caron)
1957-2020
Jo-Ann (Caron) Law of Chepachet, RI died peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family on July 14th after courageously battling a 6-month illness. She was born on June 27, 1957 to the late George and Janet (Skawinski) Caron and pre-deceased brother David . She graduated from North Attleboro High School.
She is survived by her husband and soulmate Tom, her children Elissa Rice, Sarah Brailsford, Peter Lacasse and her 7 grandchildren, Arianna, Brayden, Aiden, Dylan, Kai, Gage and Evan. She also leaves her siblings, Kathy Thibodeau, Mark Caron, Heidi Caron-Guay.
She was employed as a police/fire dispatcher at the Foster police Department before retiring after 30+ years in September 2019 .
A private Celebration of Life with family will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the American Cancer Society
or Hope Health Hospice of Rhode Island.