LAURITO, JO-ANN
77, passed away on October 8, 2019. She was the wife of the late John R. Laurito. Born in Providence she was the daughter of the late Angelo and Adelina (Rotella) Mendillo. She had worked at RI Hospital as a Billing Secretary for over 30 years prior to her retirement.
She is survived by her sons, John Laurito and his wife Valerie, and Michael Laurito. She was the grandmother of Talia, John, Isabella, Nicholas, Julia, and Gabriella Laurito. She was the sister of Sandra Arnold, Mary Ann Charbatji, and the late William Mendillo. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Her funeral will be held on Tuesday October 15, 2019, calling hours will be 9 to 10:30 A.M. in the A.A. Mariani & Son Funeral Home, 200 Hawkins St. Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM in St. Thomas Church, 65 Fruit Hill Ave. Providence. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston.
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 12, 2019