RAGOSTA, JO-ANN (LaPOLLA)
62, of West Warwick, passed away September 10, 2020. Jo-Ann will be remembered by those closest to her as a person who always put her family first. She was a loving & devoted daughter, sibling, mother & grandmother. An accomplished violinist, Jo-Ann graduated from URI with a double major in education & music. Her career included work as a teacher, paralegal & working at LaPolla Motors, her family's business. Jo-Ann spent the last two decades working as a dedicated employee of the Narragansett Bay Commission as well as volunteering her time to serve on the board of directors of the Providence Performing Arts Center.
Jo-Ann is survived by her parents, Joseph & Beverly (Ferri) LaPolla of Cranston, her sister Valerie Villucci & her husband Louis of Hope Valley, her son Dominic Ragosta & his wife Stephanie of Cranston, her son Daniel Ragosta & his wife Stephanie or Warwick, and her two granddaughters Olivia & Scarlett.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, her funeral services, and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made on behalf of Jo-Ann to the American Cancer Society
