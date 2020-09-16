Jo-Ann was a coworker of mine at the Narragansett Bay Commission. I am profoundly saddened by her passing. She was so thoughtful, generous and always there to lend a helping hand. I so admired her artistic talents and devotion to promoting artistic awareness. My deepest condolences to her family whom she loved so dearly. Her passing is a tremendous loss to all of us who were so fortunate to have know her.



