Jo-Ann (LaPolla) Ragosta
RAGOSTA, JO-ANN (LaPOLLA)
62, of West Warwick, passed away September 10, 2020. Jo-Ann will be remembered by those closest to her as a person who always put her family first. She was a loving & devoted daughter, sibling, mother & grandmother. An accomplished violinist, Jo-Ann graduated from URI with a double major in education & music. Her career included work as a teacher, paralegal & working at LaPolla Motors, her family's business. Jo-Ann spent the last two decades working as a dedicated employee of the Narragansett Bay Commission as well as volunteering her time to serve on the board of directors of the Providence Performing Arts Center.
Jo-Ann is survived by her parents, Joseph & Beverly (Ferri) LaPolla of Cranston, her sister Valerie Villucci & her husband Louis of Hope Valley, her son Dominic Ragosta & his wife Stephanie of Cranston, her son Daniel Ragosta & his wife Stephanie or Warwick, and her two granddaughters Olivia & Scarlett.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, her funeral services, and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made on behalf of Jo-Ann to the American Cancer Society by visiting https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate/memorial-giving.html.
Visit Nardolillofh.com for online condolences

Published in The Providence Journal on Sep. 16, 2020.
September 13, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the family of Jo-Ann Ragosta. May fond memories of your loved one, help you through your grief along with the comfort from Psalm18:6
N. Stewart
Neighbor
September 13, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
September 13, 2020
Jo-Ann was a coworker of mine at the Narragansett Bay Commission. I am profoundly saddened by her passing. She was so thoughtful, generous and always there to lend a helping hand. I so admired her artistic talents and devotion to promoting artistic awareness. My deepest condolences to her family whom she loved so dearly. Her passing is a tremendous loss to all of us who were so fortunate to have know her.

Lori Vernon
Coworker
September 12, 2020
I am so very sorry and saddened to see this. Jo-Ann will always have a special place in my heart. I always admired her and she was such a big part of the many happy memories in high school. My heartfelt sympathy to Valerie, Lou, her mom and dad and all her family who she loved so dearly.
Monica Anderson
Friend
September 12, 2020
Jo-Ann was my coworker for many years at the Narragansett Bay Commission. I loved her like a sister and I will miss her very much. She was a sweet person who loved her family dearly. My sympathies to her sons Dominic and Danny and her granddaughters Olivia and Scarelett whom she loved so very much. I pray the Lord grants peace and comfort to her family.
Claudette T. Kalf
Coworker
