BASLER, JOAN A. (Feid)
89, formerly of Coventry, passed away Sunday morning, March 1, 2020, at the Village at Waterman Lake. She was the wife of the late Walter Basler.
Born Nov. 12, 1930, in East Providence, she was a daughter of the late Albert "Bud" and Mary (Mahoney) Feid. Joan was a graduate of Pawtucket Memorial Hospital School of Nursing.
She was the sister of the late Virgina Feid and the late Carolyn Bowen. She is survived by 4 nieces, Lynn Bowen of Warwick, Marcia Basler of Arlington, VA, Jane Cronin of Swansea, and Madonna Rock of East Providence; and 4 nephews, Paul Bowen of Rehoboth, Jonathan Bowen of Whitefish, MT, and Peter Basler and John Basler, both of East Providence; and her companion Albert "Pete" Peterson of Greenville. She was also the aunt of the late Colin Basler.
Relatives and friends will be received Thursday, March 5, in the Rebello Funeral Home and Crematory, 901 Broadway, East Providence, from 11am until 12noon. A funeral service will begin in the funeral home Thursday at 12noon. Burial will take place privately.
Memorial donations are greatly appreciated to Hope Hospice and Palliative Care, 1185 No. Main St., Providence, RI 02904.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 3, 2020