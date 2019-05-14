|
|
BEZAK, JOAN A. (LEYDEN)
86, of Narragansett, passed away on Friday, May 10, 2019. Joan was the beloved wife of John E. Bezak. She is also survived by her loving daughter Susan M. Taft and husband Douglas, grandchildren Austin, Emily and Amanda of Woonsocket. Joan was predeceased by her son John M. Bezak. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, May 16th, at 10:00 am in St. Mary Star of the Sea, 864 Point Judith Rd, Narragansett. Inurnment will follow in RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. Visiting hours and flowers are respectfully omitted. Visit NardolilloFH.com for complete obituary and online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 14, 2019