Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1111 Boston Neck Rd
Narragansett, RI 02882
(401) 789-6300
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, May 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Star of the Sea
864 Point Judith Rd
Narragansett, RI
Inurnment
Following Services
RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery
Exeter, RI
Joan A. (Leyden) Bezak

Joan A. (Leyden) Bezak Obituary
BEZAK, JOAN A. (LEYDEN)
86, of Narragansett, passed away on Friday, May 10, 2019. Joan was the beloved wife of John E. Bezak. She is also survived by her loving daughter Susan M. Taft and husband Douglas, grandchildren Austin, Emily and Amanda of Woonsocket. Joan was predeceased by her son John M. Bezak. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, May 16th, at 10:00 am in St. Mary Star of the Sea, 864 Point Judith Rd, Narragansett. Inurnment will follow in RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. Visiting hours and flowers are respectfully omitted. Visit NardolilloFH.com for complete obituary and online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 14, 2019
