|
|
FUOROLI, JOAN A. (FORD)
88, of Providence, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 17, 2020. She was the beloved wife of James M. Fuoroli for 68 years. Born in Pawtucket, she was the daughter of the late John and Mary (King) Ford.
Mrs. Fuoroli was a Trustee for the Sons & Daughters of Italy - Sal Mancini and State Lodges.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her three children: Caryn James, Kim Smeltzer and her husband, James, and James Fuoroli, Jr.; her two grandchildren, James Fuoroli III and Marissa Fuoroli; and her brother-in-law, Salvatore Compagnone. She was predeceased by eight siblings.
Her funeral will be held on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 9 a.m. from Maceroni Funeral Home, 1381 Smith St., North Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Pius V Church, Eaton St., Providence. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visitation Tuesday 4 – 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mrs. Fuoroli's memory may be made to: , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. maceroni.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 20, 2020