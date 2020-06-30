NEARY, JOAN A. (NEARY)
88, of Cranston, passed away peacefully on Saturday June 27, 2020 surrounded by her loving family after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Born in Providence, she was the devoted daughter of the late Francis and Florence (Lepore) Neary.
Joan was a clerk for the City of Providence Municipal Court for many years.
She was the former wife of the late Anthony J. Neary and dear companion of the late Clement Vincent. Joan was the beloved mother of Robbin Winegar (Stephen), Colleen Piccirilli (Alan), Michaela Solitro (Leonard) and the late Kathleen "Kelly" Riley, RN and Joseph "Bucky" Neary. She was the loving "Grandma Joan" to 8 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. She was the dear sister of Francis Neary and the late Florence Peterson.
Her Mass of Christian Burial to which relatives and friends are invited, will be held on Wednesday, July 1st at 10 a.m. in St. Mary's Church, Cranston. (Social distancing and masks required). Burial will be private and visiting hours are respectfully omitted.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Hope Alzheimer Center, 25 Brayton Ave., Cranston, RI 02920.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 30, 2020.