Joan A. (Neary) Neary
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NEARY, JOAN A. (NEARY)
88, of Cranston, passed away peacefully on Saturday June 27, 2020 surrounded by her loving family after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Born in Providence, she was the devoted daughter of the late Francis and Florence (Lepore) Neary.
Joan was a clerk for the City of Providence Municipal Court for many years.
She was the former wife of the late Anthony J. Neary and dear companion of the late Clement Vincent. Joan was the beloved mother of Robbin Winegar (Stephen), Colleen Piccirilli (Alan), Michaela Solitro (Leonard) and the late Kathleen "Kelly" Riley, RN and Joseph "Bucky" Neary. She was the loving "Grandma Joan" to 8 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. She was the dear sister of Francis Neary and the late Florence Peterson.
Her Mass of Christian Burial to which relatives and friends are invited, will be held on Wednesday, July 1st at 10 a.m. in St. Mary's Church, Cranston. (Social distancing and masks required). Burial will be private and visiting hours are respectfully omitted.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Hope Alzheimer Center, 25 Brayton Ave., Cranston, RI 02920.
Visit NardolilloFH.com for complete obituary and online condolences.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved