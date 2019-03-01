|
|
SEGEE, JOAN A. (Williamson)
88, passed away Wednesday, February 27, 2019. She was the wife of the late Walter I. Segee, Sr. Born in Pawtucket, a daughter of the late William and Ethel (Tomilson) Williamson. Mrs. Segee has been a Greenville resident since 1967 and a lifelong avid Red Sox and PawSox fan. She was a former member of St. Philip Church Women's Club and as a homemaker she was very involved in her children's lives.
She was the loving mother of Walter I. Segee, Jr. (Robin) of Johnston, Mark Segee (Angela) of Ft. Worth, TX, Alan Segee of N. Providence, Scott M. Segee (Pamela) of Smithfield, and Judy A. Segee of N. Providence. She was the sister of Paul Williamson, Barbara McKenna and Mary Williamson. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
Her funeral will be held Monday, March 4, 2019 at 8:45am from the TUCKER-QUINN Funeral Chapel, 643 Putnam Pike (Rt.44), Greenville, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10am in St. Eugene Church, 1247 Putnam Pike, Chepachet. Visitation Sunday, March 3, 2019 from 2-5pm. In lieu of flowers donations to the Greenville Center Activities Fund, 735 Putnam Pike, Greenville, RI 02828 or Hope Hospice & Palliative Care, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904 will be appreciated.
Information and Condolences, TuckerQuinnFuneralChapel.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 1, 2019