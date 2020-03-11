|
THOMPSON, JOAN A. (Ward)
78 passed away Monday, March 9, 2020. She was the wife of the late Everett "Ronald" Thompson. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Thomas D. and Margaret M. (Cleary) Ward. Mrs. Thompson was a court secretary for the RI Superior Courts for 15 years before retiring in 2009. She was a resident of Smithfield for 25 years and active in the Smithfield Senior Center.
She was the mother of Brian D. Thompson of Smithfield, Ronald C. Thompson of Smithfield and Christopher T. Thompson of N. Kingstown. She was the sister of Robert M. Ward and the late Thomas D. Ward. She is also survived by 5 grandchildren. She was the companion of Patrick Hurley.
Her funeral will be held Friday, March 13, 2020 at 9AM from the TUCKER-QUINN Funeral Chapel, 643 Putnam Ave., (Rt.44) Greenville, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10AM in St. Michael Church, 80 Farnum Pike, Esmond. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Visitation Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 4-7PM. In lieu of flowers donations to Make-A-Wish Foundation of RI, 20 Hemingway Dr., E. Providence, RI 02915.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 11, 2020