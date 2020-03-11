Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tucker-Quinn Funeral Chapel
643 Putnam Pike
Greenville, RI 02828
(401) 949-1370
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
TUCKER-QUINN Funeral Chapel
643 Putnam Ave.
Greenville, RI
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
9:00 AM
TUCKER-QUINN Funeral Chapel
643 Putnam Ave.
Greenville, RI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Michael Church
80 Farnum Pike
Esmond, RI
View Map

Joan A. (Ward) Thompson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan A. (Ward) Thompson Obituary
THOMPSON, JOAN A. (Ward)
78 passed away Monday, March 9, 2020. She was the wife of the late Everett "Ronald" Thompson. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Thomas D. and Margaret M. (Cleary) Ward. Mrs. Thompson was a court secretary for the RI Superior Courts for 15 years before retiring in 2009. She was a resident of Smithfield for 25 years and active in the Smithfield Senior Center.
She was the mother of Brian D. Thompson of Smithfield, Ronald C. Thompson of Smithfield and Christopher T. Thompson of N. Kingstown. She was the sister of Robert M. Ward and the late Thomas D. Ward. She is also survived by 5 grandchildren. She was the companion of Patrick Hurley.
Her funeral will be held Friday, March 13, 2020 at 9AM from the TUCKER-QUINN Funeral Chapel, 643 Putnam Ave., (Rt.44) Greenville, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10AM in St. Michael Church, 80 Farnum Pike, Esmond. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Visitation Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 4-7PM. In lieu of flowers donations to Make-A-Wish Foundation of RI, 20 Hemingway Dr., E. Providence, RI 02915.
Information and Condolences, TuckerQuinnFuneralChapel.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tucker-Quinn Funeral Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -