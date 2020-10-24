HARDCASTLE, JOAN ANGELL
North Providence, Rhode Island, died peacefully of complications stemming from Alzheimer's Disease on October 19, 2020. She was 90 years old. Joan was born June 4, 1930 to Sidney and Florence Angell of Centerdale, Rhode Island, and graduated from North Providence High School in 1948. She was predeceased by her husband, Raymond Hardcastle. They married in 1952 and moved to Cumberland, Rhode Island to raise their family. Joan was a wonderful mother, mother-in-law and grandmother. She is survived by her son, Robert Hardcastle (Amy Hardcastle) of Walpole, MA, daughter Susan Ribyat (Kenneth Ribyat) of Alexandria, VA and grandson Nathaniel Ribyat of Alexandria, VA.
Joan enjoyed a career as an executive secretary at A.T. Cross Company in Lincoln, Rhode Island. She was an avid bridge player and loved spending time with family and friends, preparing delightful dinners and events and sharing her optimistic spirit. Always on-the-go, Joan enjoyed making new friends and being part of "the gang", sitting on Matunuck Beach in the summer with "the garden club", and walking with family along the path at Sachuest Point. Joan loved life and lived her days to the fullest.
The family would like to thank Joan's dedicated and loving caregivers.
Joan was laid to rest at Highland Park Cemetery in Johnston, RI on October 22, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, https://act.alz.org
. For condolences, visit robbinsfuneralhome.com