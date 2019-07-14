|
STAUBLE, Joan Anne (McDonald)
died peacefully in her sleep on July 2, 2019 at the age of 87 in Jacksonville, Florida. Joan was born on June 11, 1932 to James McDonald and Anna (Brown) McDonald.
Born and raised in Warren, RI, Joan earned a Bachelor's Degree in Fine Arts from the University of Rhode Island. While teaching grammar school in RI she met her future husband John "Jack" Stauble who was in the Merchant Marines at the time. They married, moved to New City, NY and began their family. After raising her four children while Jack worked as a salesman for Honeywell in New York City, Joan earned a Master's degree in Education from the State University of New York at New Paltz and went back to teaching special education students at Clarkstown North High School for many years.
A devout Catholic, she was a communicant at St. Augustine Catholic Church Parish and supported various charities either monetarily or with service work. She enjoyed doing needlepoint, crocheting, baking, doing crossword puzzles, traveling, and hosting and attending parties and get-togethers with friends and neighbors. She also never met a stray cat she did not like. After her retirement, she enjoyed gardening and became a member and officer of her senior's club, organizing various local trips and educational excursions around the New York City and Hudson Valley area.
Joan was predeceased by her ex-husband Jack and by her son John "Jay" Stauble. She is survived by two sons, Keith of Dallas, TX and Mark of St. Augustine, FL; one daughter, Nancy in the Chicagoland area; two grandsons Jay Joseph and Charles; many nieces and nephews and their children and children's children. Joan will also be missed by her good neighbors and great friends from the neighborhood in New City, such as Pat & Al (RIP Al), Rita, and so many more. Joan was predeceased by her three siblings Bobby, Jimmy, and Shirley.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on July 27, 2019 at 10:00 AM in St. Mary of the Bay Parish, 645 Main St., Warren followed by burial in St. Mary of the Bay Cemetery, Warren. All family and friends are welcome at the services. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to the Bristol (RI) Animal Shelter or any humane society in your area. Arrangements are in the care of Wilbur-Romano Funeral Home. For tributes and directions, www.wilbur-romano.com
Published in The Providence Journal on July 14, 2019