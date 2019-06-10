|
|
HOLLIS, Joan B.
Cumberland,
Joan B. Hollis, 88, loving and devoted wife of James F. Hollis Sr. for 66 years, died peacefully Saturday June 8, 2019 at the Hope Hospice and Palliative Care Center, Providence.
Born in the Valley Falls section of Cumberland, she was the daughter of the late Euclid and Annette (Drogue) LaRose and the step-daughter of the late Frank LaRose. She was a lifelong Cumberland resident.
Joan was a communicant of St. Aidan-St. Patrick Parish, Cumberland.
Joan enjoyed gardening, jig saw puzzles and most of all backyard Bar-B-Que's with her children and grand-children.
Beside her husband she is survived be her two sons; James F. Hollis Jr. of North Smithfield and Stephen M. Hollis of Rehoboth, MA. Three daughters; Joanne Tranghese of Cranston; Catherine Moran of Coventry and Carol Berthiaume of Chepachet. One brother Edward E. LaRose of Lincoln, one sister Cheryl Mefford of Cumberland. Ten granchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Annette Kane, Mary Daniel and Estelle Wall.
Relatives and friends are invited to Joan's Life Celebration beginning with Visiting Hours on Wednesday from 9 AM to 10:30 AM in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road Cumberland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM in St. Aidan-St. Patrick Parish, 1460 Diamond Hill Road Cumberland. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland.
Directions/guestbook: jjduffyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on June 10, 2019