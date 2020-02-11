Home

Hill Funeral Home - EAST GREENWICH
822 MAIN ST
East Greenwich, RI 02818
(401) 884-9222

Joan C. D'Amico RN

Joan C. D'Amico RN Obituary
D'AMICO, JOAN C., RN
80, passed away February 7, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, George D'Amico; children, David G. D'Amico, Janice P. Trapley (Michael), Jennifer A. Hawkins (Scott) and Daniel J. D'Amico (Laura); a granddaughter Paige K. D'Amico and a sister Janet Padula.
A Concelebrated Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, February 14th at 10:00am at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 65 Third St., East Greenwich. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, West Greenwich. Calling hours: Thursday, February 13th 3-7pm at the Hill Funeral Home, 822 Main St., East Greenwich. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to N. Kingstown Pet Refuge, NKEAPL, 500 Stony Lane, North Kingstown, RI 02852 or the Congregation of Notre-Dame, Mission Advancement Office, 30 Highfield Rd., Wilton, CT 06897. Visit hillfuneralhome.com for complete obituary.
Published in The Providence Journal from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
