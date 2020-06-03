DARLINGTON, Joan C. (Greene)
88, formerly of Cumberland passed away peacefully Saturday, May 30, 2020 at the Briarcliffe Garden Assisted Living Facility. She is now reunited with her beloved husband Fred Darlington Jr., at peace, in heaven.
Born in Pawtucket RI, she was the daughter of the late John and Veronica (Carney) Greene. She resided in Cumberland for most of her life.
Joan was employed during her working life as a service representative for the New England Telephone Company and a teaching assistant in the Cumberland school system.
She was a communicant of the St. John Vianney Church, Cumberland. Joan had many social interests over the years. She enjoyed playing bingo and weekly card games with her friends. She was an avid sports fan, not only for the Boston teams, but all her grandkids games. Joan also enjoyed camping, golfing, and volunteering. She was a member of the Telephone Pioneers of America volunteer group and spent many hours knitting infant hats and sewing heart pillows. But mostly, Joan loved being with and cooking for her family and friends.
Joan leaves her daughter Keri-Lyn Smith and her husband David Smith of Cumberland RI: two sons, Fred Darlington III and his wife Jean Darlington of San Diego CA and David Darlington and his wife Erin Carroll of North Kingstown RI; her sister Roberta Smith of Lincoln RI, her 9 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sisters Mary Egan of Cumberland RI and Nancy Lynch of Bethesda MD.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the celebration of Joan's life will continue at a later time, when it is safe to gather in her memory. The funeral and burial will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road Cumberland, RI 02864.
Donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to: RI Veterans Home 480 Metacom Ave Bristol RI 02809
A guest-book where friends and family may share a message of condolence, a photograph, and receive updates on future services will be posted on her memorial at: jjduffyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 3, 2020.