Godin, Joan C. (Jennings)
Joan Claire Jennings-Godin, formerly of Pawtucket, passed into eternal life on February 18, 2020.
The funeral for Joan will be Monday, February 24th at 9:00 am from the Manning-Heffern Funeral Home, 68 Broadway, Pawtucket. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial in St. John Paul II Family Parish,( formerly St. Cecelia's) 1253 Newport Avenue, Pawtucket at 10:00 am. Her burial will be private. For the full obituary please visit www.manningheffern.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 20, 2020