Manning-Heffern Funeral Home
68 Broadway
Pawtucket, RI 02860
(401) 723-1312
Funeral
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
9:00 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
10:00 AM
St. John Paul II Family Parish
1253 Newport Avenue
Pawtucket, RI
Joan C. (Jennings) Godin

Joan C. (Jennings) Godin Obituary
Godin, Joan C. (Jennings)
Joan Claire Jennings-Godin, formerly of Pawtucket, passed into eternal life on February 18, 2020.
The funeral for Joan will be Monday, February 24th at 9:00 am from the Manning-Heffern Funeral Home, 68 Broadway, Pawtucket. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial in St. John Paul II Family Parish,( formerly St. Cecelia's) 1253 Newport Avenue, Pawtucket at 10:00 am. Her burial will be private. For the full obituary please visit www.manningheffern.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 20, 2020
