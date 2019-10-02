Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carey Hand Colonial Funeral Home
2811 East Curry Ford Road
Orlando, FL 32806
(407) 898-2561
Viewing
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Carey Hand Colonial Funeral Home
2811 East Curry Ford Road
Orlando, FL 32806
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
5:00 PM
Carey Hand Colonial Funeral Home
2811 East Curry Ford Road
Orlando, FL 32806
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Proulx
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan C. Proulx

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan C. Proulx Obituary
Proulx, Joan C.
Joan C. Proulx, 81, of Orlando, FL, passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019. Joan was born in Providence, RI, on June 28, 1938. She was a loving wife of 62 years, a wonderful mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was a long-time member of the Italian American Social Club. She enjoyed astrology, race cars and spending time with her two great granddaughters. Joan is survived by her loving husband Richard Proulx Sr, Richard Proulx Jr (son), Diane Proulx (daughter-in-law), Heather Proulx (granddaughter), Evans Magloire (grandson- in-law), Kyle Fuller (grandson), Zoey and Emmy Magloire (great granddaughters). A viewing will be held at Carey Hand Colonial Funeral Home, 2811 Curry Ford Road, Orlando, FL, from 3pm to 6pm, on Saturday, October 5, with funeral service at 5pm.
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carey Hand Colonial Funeral Home
Download Now