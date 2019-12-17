Home

Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
971 Branch Ave
Providence, RI 02904
(401) 331-7390
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
971 Branch Ave
Providence, RI 02904
Funeral
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
971 Branch Ave
Providence, RI 02904
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary
1081 Mineral Spring Avenue
North Providence, RI
Joan C. (Lawton) Testa

Joan C. (Lawton) Testa Obituary
TESTA, JOAN C. (LAWTON)
86, passed away December 14, 2019. Wife of the late John Testa; mother of Karen A. Testa-Leone and her husband Ronald R. Leone with whom she resided, and John A. Testa and his companion Robin Sullivan; grandmother of Thomas, Joseph (Alacyn) and Donna Marie (Mark); great-grandmother of Milania, Joshua and Adriana. She was the mother of the late Thomas Joseph Testa and Donna Marie Testa; sister of the late Dorothy Gallagher, Mary Sullivan, Mildred Sherman, Geraldine DiSanto and Frederick Lawton.
Joan had been a switchboard operator for the Town of North Providence before retiring.
Visitation will be heldWednesday, 4-7 p.m. with her funeral on Thursday at 10 a.m. from the PONTARELLI-MARINO Home, 971 Branch Avenue, Providence. AMass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. in the Church of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary, 1081 Mineral Spring Avenue, North Providence. Burial will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Providence. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Edward Food & Wellness Center, 1001 Branch Avenue, Providence, RI 02904. pontarellimarinofunerals.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 17, 2019
