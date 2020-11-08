Zoppo, Joan C. (Souza)
age 84 of Hollywood, Florida, formerly of Pawtucket passed on from this life on October 27, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Thomas B Zoppo, and children, Debra J. Johnson, Sherri Lynn Turay and step-children, Br. Thomas Zoppo, FSC, Richard Zoppo, Julie Zoppo (deceased) Nancy Stanton and her sisters Nancy Fuller, Linda Alexander and Donna Souza and a niece, Stacey Panagakis. Also survived by nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. A service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Zoppo Scholarship Fund at Xaverian Brothers High School 800 Clapboardtree Street, Westwood, MA 02090-1799. For guestbook see www.dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com