1/1
Joan C. (Souza) Zoppo
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Zoppo, Joan C. (Souza)
age 84 of Hollywood, Florida, formerly of Pawtucket passed on from this life on October 27, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Thomas B Zoppo, and children, Debra J. Johnson, Sherri Lynn Turay and step-children, Br. Thomas Zoppo, FSC, Richard Zoppo, Julie Zoppo (deceased) Nancy Stanton and her sisters Nancy Fuller, Linda Alexander and Donna Souza and a niece, Stacey Panagakis. Also survived by nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. A service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Zoppo Scholarship Fund at Xaverian Brothers High School 800 Clapboardtree Street, Westwood, MA 02090-1799. For guestbook see www.dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
455 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
(781) 828-0811
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved