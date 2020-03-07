Home

Joan Carol Alienello Salzillo


1933 - 2020
Joan Carol Alienello Salzillo Obituary
Salzillo, Joan Carol Alienello
On Feb. 23, 2020, with her children by her side, Joan Salzillo, 86, flew peaceably into the arms of a loving God. Joan was preceded in death by her mother and father, Adelina and Charles Alienello, her husband Joseph Salzillo, and her son JC Salzillo. She is survived by her sister Beverly Palazzi, her brothers Charles and Steve Alienello, her children Dale, Leslie, Robin, Greg, and her six grandchildren and great-grandchild. To sign her guestbook, visit http://www.cremnc.com/guestbook/joan-salzillo
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 7, 2020
