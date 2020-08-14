Lawrence, Joan, Carol

Born in Providence, Joan was the daughter of William Lawrence and Alice (Cota) Lawrence. She leaves her children Richard J. Nottage, his wife Valerie, Robert J. Nottage, his fiance Laurie Jean, Colleen Rogers, her husband Bryan. She also leaves a brother, William Lawrence, his wife Victoria, 7 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, neices and nephews.

Joan graduated St. Xavier High School and the Community College of RI. She was an avid Red Sox fan. Joan has donated her body to the Brown University Anatomical Gift Program.



