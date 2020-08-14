1/1
Joan Carol Lawrence
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lawrence, Joan, Carol
Born in Providence, Joan was the daughter of William Lawrence and Alice (Cota) Lawrence. She leaves her children Richard J. Nottage, his wife Valerie, Robert J. Nottage, his fiance Laurie Jean, Colleen Rogers, her husband Bryan. She also leaves a brother, William Lawrence, his wife Victoria, 7 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, neices and nephews.
Joan graduated St. Xavier High School and the Community College of RI. She was an avid Red Sox fan. Joan has donated her body to the Brown University Anatomical Gift Program.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved