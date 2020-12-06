KING, JOAN CROOK SMITH
93, a Warwick resident for 64 years, passed away on December 1, 2020. She was born and raised in Pawtucket, RI and graduated from Pawtucket West High School in 1944. She was predeceased by her husband Bernard M. Smith who passed away in 1963, husband Robert T. King who passed away in 2005 and brother Nelson Crook of Wakefield, RI who passed away in 2018.
She graduated from RI State College, now URI, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business in 1948 as well as RI College in 1968 with a Masters of Art in Teaching. When Bernie Smith passed away, she ran his restaurant equipment business until it was sold while attending night school to get her teaching degree and raising two young children. She taught elementary school in Warwick until her retirement. After she retired from teaching, she and her husband, Bob, often golfed, skied and rode bikes in North Hero, VT as well as the Lincoln, NH area.
She is survived by her children, Jayne Smith Todd and her husband Ron of Framingham, MA, Robert Smith of Dover, NH, her stepson Robert King Jr. and Kathleen Moniz of Warwick, RI, her granddaughter Jennifer Todd Faulk and her husband Garrick of Yorba Linda, CA, her grandson Scott Smith Todd of Seattle, WA and step grandson Robert King III of Warwick, RI. She is also survived by her grand puppies who live with the grandkids. Whether via Zoom or in person they all gave her great joy. She is also survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews and dear friends.
Joan was an expert skier and skied into her 70's. She loved riding bikes, golf and enjoyed her Boston Whaler and sailing and swimming Narragansett Bay. As a single parent, Joan made sure her family had activities that they could enjoy together. Many vacations were spent on Block Island, Nantucket, the mountains of Vermont and New Hampshire and the coast of Maine. One of her favorite places to have a picnic lunch and watch the bay, wildlife, boats and people was Conimicut Point Park in Warwick.
She met monthly for lunch with some of her "Classymates", friends from her Pawtucket West High School class until COVID 19 prevented them from socializing. Truly a remarkable group of men and women.
She was active in different groups at Asbury Methodist Church in Warwick including their book club. Other interests included bowling with a Warwick bowling league, playing cards with another group weekly, she solved crossword puzzles daily, loved watching the New England Patriots play as well as NASCAR races. She had a wealth of knowledge, diverse interests, a "can do" attitude, generous personality and a love of life.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Hope Health Hospice - 1085 N. Main St. Providence RI 02904 https://www.hopehealthco.org/
, Save the Bay - 100 Save the Bay Drive Providence RI 02905 https://www.savebay.org/
, URI - www.uri.edu/give,
Asbury United Methodist Church, 143 Ann Mary Brown Drive Warwick RI 02888 https://www.asburyumcri.org/
or to the charity of your choice
.
Information and condolences visit www.barrettandcotter.com
Funeral services will be private due to the pandemic.