Joan D. (Wood) Calore
CALORE, JOAN D. (WOOD)
85, formerly of Smithfield, RI before moving to Palm Bay, FL, passed away on October 8, 2020.
She was the wife of the late Antonio Calore. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Lester & Regina (Babineau) Wood.
She was former Republican vice chairwomen of Smithfield and very active in Girls Scouts for many years and also served on Tri-Town Board.
She leaves a daughter, Catherine Mainville of Burrillville, 5 grandchildren, Benjamin, Robert and David Mainville and Daniel and Malaree Shields, sisters, Leona Janczyk and Janice Renauld.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Donna Marie Shields and her siblings, Althea Santillo, Shirley Collins, Lester E. and Robert Wood.
Her funeral will be held Friday at 9:30 AM from the Brown Funeral Home, 1496 Victory Hwy., Oakland with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 AM in St. Theresa's Church in Nasonville. Burial in RI Veteran's Cemetery will be private. Calling hours are prior to the mass from 9:30 -11AM .
www.brownfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 14, 2020.
