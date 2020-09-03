1/1
Joan D. Dalton
DALTON, Joan, D.
88, passed away peacefully on August 31, 2020. She was the devoted wife of the late Raymond Dalton Sr. Born in Central Falls, she was the daughter of the late Armand and Jeannette (David) Campeau. Joan lived most of her life in Pawtucket. Joan took great joy in spending time with her family, from holiday parties, celebrations, and family trips to Hampton Beach and Florida to the everyday moments of managing and caring for a busy, active household. Joan was devoted to God and actively lived her faith, singing in the choir at St. Leo's Church and participating in phone prayer trees for those in need. She had a beautiful singing voice and loved to perform, from childhood duets with her twin sister, Jean, to roles in St Leo's Senior Citizens' variety show productions, in each show singing a new duet with her husband, Ray, and ending the number with a kiss. She loved to dance, and though she continued to enjoy the company of her children, family, and friends, she looked forward with faith and hope to the day she would be reunited with her loving husband, Ray, in life eternal. She is survived by her loving children, Raymond Dalton Jr. and his wife Janine, Gary Dalton and his wife Gail, Deborah Bracken, and Ronald Dalton and his wife Lisa. She was the twin sister of Jean Patterson, and sister of Constance Nobrega, Annette Roy, and the late Doris Smith. Joan was the adoring grandmother to eight grandchildren, Shannon Bracken- Bellew and her wife Kate, Jared Dalton and his wife Megin, Adam Dalton and his wife Julia, Allison Griffin and her husband Drew, Ashley Raucci and her husband Michael, Jillian Bracken and her fiancé Bri, Kelly Kerwin and her husband Mathew and Haley Dalton, and four great grandchildren, Emma, Henry, Grayson, and Zachary and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to a mass of Christian Burial on Friday September 4, 2020 at 10:00AM at Saint Teresa's Church, 358 Newport Ave, Pawtucket. In honor of Joan's favorite color, those attending the funeral are encouraged to wear something pink. Burial will be Private. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association RI Chapter, 245 Waterman St. #306, Providence, RI 02906 or Hope Hospice and Palliative Care RI, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904. Arrangements by Costigan-O'Neill Funeral Home, www.oneillfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Saint Teresa’s Church
Funeral services provided by
Costigan-O'Neill Funeral Home - Pawtucket
220 Cottage St.
Pawtucket, RI 02860
(401) 723-4035
Memories & Condolences
11 entries
September 2, 2020
Deb, Shannon & Jillian: I am so heartfully sorry to hear of Miss Joan's passing. She was such a lovely woman and will be missed by many. My love to you all.
Kathleen Ferreira
Friend
September 2, 2020
Hello Dalton Family I’m sorry due to circumstances stances beyond my control , I’m unable to attend your Moms service, she and all of you are in my thought and prayers I’m sending my extreme sympathy, and toughness to all. Sincerely Arlene Morris
Arlene Morris
Friend
September 2, 2020
Joan Dalton was a gift to all she met, ever concerned with the well-being of others. “What’s going on with YOU and YOUR family?” “Can I get you something?” Thank you, Mrs. Dalton for including so many to join your family in the backyard pool! May we always recall Mrs. Dalton’s smile, see her arm-in-arm with her husband Raymond Dalton, and hear them singing a duet. Her faith gave her peace. Her love gave her a wonderful family, a gift that lives on to all who know you. We give thanks for the life of Mrs. Joan Dalton.
With sincere condolences, The Benoits of Virginia – Don, Barbara, Paul and Tom
Don Benoit
Friend
September 2, 2020
My sincere sympathy to you , the children of Joan and Ray, You we’re blessed with many happy memories , and rolls to follow. Gods blessings to all of you, they were very special !
Arlene Morris
Friend
September 2, 2020
So sorry for your loss
Lori Simonetti
September 2, 2020
Our deepest condolences to you and your family. We hope that you may find some peace.
Thomas & Erin Farnsworth
Friend
September 2, 2020
So sorry for the family, praying for you to have the strength in this very difficult time...
Lou Barboza
Friend
September 2, 2020
Very sorry for your families loss...RIP
Ann Wheeler
Friend
September 2, 2020
Deb, Ron and Family,

My condolences on the loss of your Mom. I will keep you all in my prayers.
Chris Beck
Friend
September 2, 2020
Robert Patterson
Family
September 2, 2020
Dear Dalton Family,
Please accept our most heartfelt condolences for the passing of Auntie Joan. The Patterson Family's memories include lots of laughter, joy and generosity of Auntie Joan, Uncle Ray and your entire family. To this day, our mom, Jean, always talks about how much she loves her twin sister. They were quite a wonderful pair of women, full of grace, faith, love and kindness. We are comforted to know that she is reunited with beloved Uncle Ray. Please know your family is in our thoughts and prayers. Peace & Comfort, Theresa DeRiso and the entire Patterson Family
THERESA DERISO
Family
