DALTON, Joan, D.
88, passed away peacefully on August 31, 2020. She was the devoted wife of the late Raymond Dalton Sr. Born in Central Falls, she was the daughter of the late Armand and Jeannette (David) Campeau. Joan lived most of her life in Pawtucket. Joan took great joy in spending time with her family, from holiday parties, celebrations, and family trips to Hampton Beach and Florida to the everyday moments of managing and caring for a busy, active household. Joan was devoted to God and actively lived her faith, singing in the choir at St. Leo's Church and participating in phone prayer trees for those in need. She had a beautiful singing voice and loved to perform, from childhood duets with her twin sister, Jean, to roles in St Leo's Senior Citizens' variety show productions, in each show singing a new duet with her husband, Ray, and ending the number with a kiss. She loved to dance, and though she continued to enjoy the company of her children, family, and friends, she looked forward with faith and hope to the day she would be reunited with her loving husband, Ray, in life eternal. She is survived by her loving children, Raymond Dalton Jr. and his wife Janine, Gary Dalton and his wife Gail, Deborah Bracken, and Ronald Dalton and his wife Lisa. She was the twin sister of Jean Patterson, and sister of Constance Nobrega, Annette Roy, and the late Doris Smith. Joan was the adoring grandmother to eight grandchildren, Shannon Bracken- Bellew and her wife Kate, Jared Dalton and his wife Megin, Adam Dalton and his wife Julia, Allison Griffin and her husband Drew, Ashley Raucci and her husband Michael, Jillian Bracken and her fiancé Bri, Kelly Kerwin and her husband Mathew and Haley Dalton, and four great grandchildren, Emma, Henry, Grayson, and Zachary and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to a mass of Christian Burial on Friday September 4, 2020 at 10:00AM at Saint Teresa's Church, 358 Newport Ave, Pawtucket. In honor of Joan's favorite color, those attending the funeral are encouraged to wear something pink. Burial will be Private. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
RI Chapter, 245 Waterman St. #306, Providence, RI 02906 or Hope Hospice and Palliative Care RI, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904. Arrangements by Costigan-O'Neill Funeral Home, www.oneillfuneralhomes.com