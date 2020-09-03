Joan Dalton was a gift to all she met, ever concerned with the well-being of others. “What’s going on with YOU and YOUR family?” “Can I get you something?” Thank you, Mrs. Dalton for including so many to join your family in the backyard pool! May we always recall Mrs. Dalton’s smile, see her arm-in-arm with her husband Raymond Dalton, and hear them singing a duet. Her faith gave her peace. Her love gave her a wonderful family, a gift that lives on to all who know you. We give thanks for the life of Mrs. Joan Dalton.

With sincere condolences, The Benoits of Virginia – Don, Barbara, Paul and Tom



Don Benoit

Friend