Cilley, Joan Diane
81, of Warwick, died on Friday, April 10, 2020. She was the wife of Frederick H. Cilley, daughter of the late William H. Cosgrove and May (Schob) Dutra, mother of Kimberley A. Malley (Stephen), William M. Cilley (Laurie), and Linda D. Merlino (Mark), grandmother of Shawn, Kayla, Erin and Karyssa, and sister of David Dutra, Gloria Smith and Patricia Dutra.
Her Funeral Service will be private. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME 800 Greenwich Ave, Warwick.
For full obituary, please visit www.murphyfuneralhomes.org
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 14, 2020