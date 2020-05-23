|
|
PILSON , JOAN E. (JOHNSTONE)
86 of Saunderstown, died Thursday, May 21, 2020 of Alzheimer's disease. She was the beloved wife of Michael E.Q. Pilson for 63 years. Born in Halifax, Nova Scotia, she was the daughter of the late G. Harold and Catherine (Lane) Johnstone.
Joan attended Dalhousie University in Halifax, graduated with a B.Sc. from McGill University in Montreal, and with a M.S. from the University of Rhode Island. She spent her career as a physical education teacher, beginning in 1955 at MacDonald College of McGill University and retiring as an elementary P.E. teacher in North Kingstown in 1990. From 1971-1981 Joan taught at North Kingstown High School where she was also girl's cross country, volleyball, and track and field coach. Being a women's libber in the 1970s, Joan was a believer in gender equality. After she realized that coaches of girls' teams were paid less than coaches of boys' teams she asked the ACLU to represent her in a Title IX complaint in 1975 against the North Kingstown School Committee. When she and the ACLU won her case, not only did she receive $2600 in back pay, but also girls' and boys' coaching stipends were equalized across the state. She later became the Athletic Director at North Kingstown High School, the first female high school athletic director in the state of Rhode Island.
Joan was active in many professional and community organizations. She was President of the Rhode Island Association of Health, Physical Education, and Recreation; and the Director of the Rhode Island Association of Women's Gymnastics Judges. Following retirement, Joan's flower gardens flourished, with colorful blooms through the seasons. She served as President of the Rhode Island Wild Plant Society and as a member of the Environmental Council of Rhode Island. She was a long-time and active member of the Saunderstown Yacht Club.
In addition to her husband, Michael, she is survived by two children, Diana Pilson (Rick Schneider) of Virginia, and John Pilson of North Carolina; and two grandchildren, Isabel Pilson Schneider and Alec Pilson Schneider. She is also survived by three nieces and a nephew.
Joan was predeceased by her brother, LCdr (Ret.) George E. Johnstone of British Columbia.
A memorial gathering will be held at a later date.
Donations in Joan's honor can be made to the Rhode Island Wild Plant Society, 42 North Road, Wakefield, RI 02879 or riwps.org.
Please visit www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com for information and online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal from May 23 to May 24, 2020