Joan E. Roland
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ROLAND, JOAN E.
90, of North Kingstown, formerly of Warwick, died peacefully on Friday, May 29, 2020 at Roberts Health Centre. She was the wife of the late Charles F. Roland, Jr. Born in Pittsburgh, PA, she was a daughter of the late James D. Bradley and Loretto L. (Barker) Bradley.
Mrs. Roland worked as a secretary for St. Mark Church in Cranston for many years. She was a volunteer in Cranston public schools and a Girl Scout leader. She enjoyed crafting, cooking, sewing, reading, and spending time with her family.
She leaves her loving children: Charles J. Roland & his wife Diane of Warwick, Richard M. Roland & his wife Barbara of Warwick, Paul G. Roland & his wife Kathleen of Warwick, and Barbara E. Fournier & her husband Peter of North Kingstown. She was the cherished grandmother of Kristen Roland of Athens, GA, Kristina Roland of Warwick, Andrew Roland of Coventry, Nicholas Roland of North Kingstown, Daniel Fournier of Wakefield, Matthew Fournier of North Kingstown, & great-grandmother of Cayden Roland & Arianna Roland, both of Coventry. She was the sister of the late Patricia Bradley.
Her Mass of Christian Burial in St. Francis de Sales Church with burial in the RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery will be private. Calling hours are respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory to the American Cancer Society, 931 Jefferson Blvd, Suite 3004, Warwick, RI 02886 will be appreciated.
Arrangements have been entrusted to THE CRANSTON-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME of WICKFORD. For online messages of condolence, kindly visit www.CranstonMurphy.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cranston-Murphy Funeral Home Wickford
140 West Main Street
North Kingstown, RI 02852
(401) 294-4013
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved