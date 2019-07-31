|
|
Roach, Joan Elizabeth
91, of Warwick died on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Sunny View Nursing Home. Born in Binghamton, NY, she was the daughter of the late Dorothy (Allen) Burke. She was the loving wife of the late John J. Roach.
Joan was a graduate of Aldrich High School. She met her beloved husband John at the Avery Piano Company where they both worked. She was a longtime communicant of St. Peter Church in Warwick and was an avid Red Sox and Patriots fan.
She is survived by her children, John J. Roach, Susan D. Warburton and her husband Charles, and her granddaughters Elizabeth Rochefort and Megan Warburton.
Her funeral will take place on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 9:30AM from THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Ave, Warwick with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at St. Peter Church, 350 Fair St, Warwick at 10AM. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the funeral home prior to the Mass from 8:30-9:30AM. Interment will take place at St. Patrick Cemetery, Fall River.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory to St. Peter School, 120 Mayfair Rd, Warwick, RI 02888, are greatly appreciated.
www.murphyfuneralhomes.org
Published in The Providence Journal on July 31, 2019