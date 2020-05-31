ADAMS, JOAN F. (BACON)
formally of Narragansett, RI and Bridgewater, CT passed away peacefully on Friday, May 22. She was the wife of the late Robert A. Adams.
Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Raul and Dorothy (Minnie) Bacon.
She was blessed by and dearly loved her six children, fourteen grandchildren and ten amazing great grandchildren: Mary Ann McGann, husband Jim, Sarah & Rob Bush, Lauren & Brian Rimpf, Melissa & Keith Oravitz; Rob Adams; Michael Adams, wife Carolyn, Paul & Cheltia Adams, Derek Adams, Ashley Adams; Joanie Dennen, husband Mark, Jessica & Steve Greene, Tommy Dennen, Alexandra Dennen; Matt Adams, wife Donna, Austin Adams, CJ Adams; Cathy Betts, Adam Betts, Jack Betts, Ethan Betts. She leaves her siblings Gladys Ciorlone, Richard Bacon, Robert Bacon, Nancy Bergeron, Ronald Bacon, Russell Bacon, Randy Bacon, Donna Laplante, Darlene Covill. She is predeceased by Dora Ellinwood, Raymond Bacon, Christine Poland & Daniel Covill.
Joan was an interminable worker with endless energy who always put others before herself. She enjoyed many passions, including gardening, canning, quilting and volunteering for an endless array of club, civic and community charitable endeavors. Joan had a unique ability to make friends with everyone she met and to make that person feel loved and appreciated. She was the President of the Garden Club in Bridgewater, CT having made a significant impact on the town's beautification efforts.
Joan attended Hope High School in Providence, RI. She and Bob married after his sophomore year at the University of Rhode Island. She received a "Put Hubby Through," award upon his graduation, and displayed it proudly for years.
She was a member of the Board of Directors of Pier Bank in Narragansett, RI and a long time member of Christ the King Church in South Kingston, RI and the Quidnessett Country Club in North Kingstown, RI.
Her funeral and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association, RI Chapter, 245 Waterman Street, #306, Providence, RI 02906.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 31, 2020.