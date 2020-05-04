|
Byrnes , Joan F. (Milliken)
90, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020 at the West View Nursing Home. She was the wife of the late William P. Byrnes, Sr. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Raymond G. Milliken and Florence B. (MacIsaac) Varley. Joan was the beloved mother of J. Patricia Frazier, William P. Byrnes, Jr. and Kathleen B. Jackson (Dennis); loving grandmother of Jeffrey M. Jackson, Patrick W. Jackson (Stephanie), Bryan B. Jackson and Wenli Rose B. Frazier; loving great grandmother of Riley M. Jackson.
Joan was a talented artist and exhibited at both the Wickford Art Festival and Scituate Art Festival. She loved music, astronomy and had a green thumb; growing beautiful roses, daisies and gardenias. Above all, she loved life and loved her family.
A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home, 2435 Warwick Ave., Warwick. Burial will be in the RI Veterans' Cemetery, Exeter. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joan's memory may be made to Hasbro Children's Hospital, c/o RI Hospital Foundation, Development Office, P.O. Box H, Providence, RI 02901 will be appreciated. Relatives and friends are invited to sign the on-line guest book and view Joan's services at (thequinnfuneralhome.com).
Published in The Providence Journal on May 4, 2020