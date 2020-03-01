|
|
CARTER, JOAN F.
89, passed away on January 8, 2020 in Wakefield after a long illness.
Joan was predeceased by her sisters Nancy McCarthy and Janice Maguire, brother, Frank Reilly, and her beloved granddaughter, Suzannah Boyko. She leaves eight children: Janice (Jim Boyko) of Gorham, ME; John (Sarah Taft-Carter) of Narragansett; Daniel (Lisa) of Narragansett; Peggy (Bill Day) of Narragansett; Jane of Newton, MA; Joanne of Bayside, CA; Michelle (Tom Hickley) of Cornwall, VT; Charlie (Ashley Mello) of Wakefield, RI; and 17 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Amos House, 460 Pine Street, Providence, RI 02907, an organization Joan long supported.
Her Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 10am in Christ the King Church, 180 Old North Road, Kingston. Burial will be private. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 1, 2020