75, of Wakefield, Rhode Island, passed away on March 24, 2019. Born in Providence she was the daughter of the late Henry C. Gorman and Alice G. Gorman (Strong). Joan was devoted to her family and friends. She was a loving mother, and grandmother. She loved to cook and be surrounded by her family. She enjoyed spending time with her dogs. Joan is survived by her brother John J. Gorman. She was the sister of the late Henry "Buddy" Gorman. Joan is survived by her children, Frank W. DeLuca and his wife Dawn of Charlestown, David P. DeLuca of Wakefield, Racheal A. Niro and her husband Troy of Kingston, Susan Marzilli and her husband David of Saunderstown. Joan leaves behind 5 grandsons, Alex, Nicholas, Ben, Maxwell and Ryan and one grandaughter Kaitlyn. She also leaves behind a loving goddaughter Kathleen R. Gorman and many nieces and nephews she loved spending time with. There will be a celebration of life for close family and friends.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 2, 2019