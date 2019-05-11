|
|
MARSULA, JOAN F. (Flynn)
85, died Tuesday, May 7, 2019. She was the wife of the late John M. Marsula, Jr. and daughter of the late Edward and Rosamond (Talty) Flynn. Joan was a resident of Providence for most of her life. She was a special education teacher's assistant in the Providence School System for 25 years teaching mostly at Hope High School. After her retirement she had worked at AccessPoint RI and also volunteered with the Special Olympics for over 20 years. She is survived by her sons, Brian J., John E., and Thomas M. Marsula, her daughters, Mary E. Giglio, and Jayne P. Lear, and her 11 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings, Elizabeth Hodge, Michael Flynn and Rosemary Rocchio.
Her funeral will be held Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 9 am from the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral, 2435 Warwick Avenue, Warwick with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am in St. Kevin Church, Sandy Lane, Warwick. Burial will be in the RI Veterans Cemetery, Exeter. Visiting hours, Monday 4-7 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Swamp Meadow Community Theatre, P.O. Box 213, Foster, RI 02825, will be appreciated. Information and condolences, please visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 11, 2019