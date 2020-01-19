|
|
CARTER, JOAN FRANCES (REILLY)
89, passed away on January 8, 2020 in Wakefield after a long illness.
Joan was predeceased by her sisters Nancy McCarthy and Janice Maguire, brother, Frank Reilly, and her beloved granddaughter, Suzannah Boyko. She leaves eight children: Janice (Jim Boyko) of Gorham, ME; John (Sarah Taft-Carter) of Narragansett; Daniel (Lisa) of Narragansett; Peggy (Bill Day) of Narragansett; Jane of Newton, MA; Joanne of Bayside, CA; Michelle (Tom Hickley) of Cornwall, VT; Charlie (Ashley Mello) of Wakefield, RI; and 17 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Amos House, 460 Pine Street, Providence, RI 02907, an organization Joan long supported.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Visit NardolilloFH.com for complete obituary and online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 19, 2020