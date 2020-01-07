|
SAMPERS, JOAN GERARD
of Lincoln, RI passed away peacefully on January 4, surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of the late Edward Conolly Sampers. Joan was born in Brooklyn, NY, and she was the youngest daughter of Cornelius and Loretta Gerard. She was the loving and caring mother of Timothy Sampers and his late wife Susan, Susan Wakabayashi, Elizabeth LaFerriere and her husband Daniel, Joanne Sciuto and her husband Frank, Kimberlee Gardner and her husband Paul, and Edward Sampers Jr. and his wife Christine. "Grandmere" was cherished by 14 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. A Suma Cum Laude graduate of Rhode Island College with a degree in Art History, she was an avid reader with an artistic eye and a deep appreciation for the arts which was evidenced by all who knew her.
The Sampers family will be receiving relatives and friends on Thursday, January 9th, at 9:30 in St. Jude's Church, 301 Front St. Lincoln followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10am. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Books Are Wings Organization, 1005 Main St. #8116, Pawtucket, R.I. 02860. Condolences may be left at monahandrabblesherman.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 7, 2020