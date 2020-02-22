|
|
SMITH, JOAN GERTSACOV
88, died Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Holy Cross Hospital, Ft. Lauderdale, FL. Born in Providence, RI, a daughter of the late Agnes (Garfinkle) Gertsacov and Edward Gertsacov, Joan had lived in West Palm Beach since 2005. She previously lived in Moorestown, NJ and owned a private law practice until her retirement over 20 years ago. Joan graduated from Rutgers Law School. She was a former member of Temple Emanu-El, Willingboro, NJ.
Joan was President of her local League of Women Voters and was a strong advocate for civil rights. She cared deeply about the welfare of those with less. Joan was an avid reader and passionate gardener. Her family was the highlight of her life.
Devoted mother of Naomi Smith Duerr and her husband, Herb Duerr, of Reno, NV, Jeffrey Orleck Smith and his wife, Barbara Goldblatt Smith, of Doylestown, PA, David Garfield Smith and his wife, Pamela Gardner-Smith, of Eagleville, PA, Andrew Harrison Smith and his wife, Maria Valencia Smith, of Coral Springs, FL. Dear sister of Charles Cove of Weston, FL, and the late Alan Avram Gertsacov of Providence, RI. Loving grandmother of Joshua, Jeremy, Lisa, Carla, Zachary, Nicole, Erica, and Michelle. Cherished great-grandmother of William, Elizabeth, Cole, and Finn.
Graveside services will be held Sunday, February 23rd at 12:00 p.m. in Lincoln Park Cemetery, 1469 Post Rd., Warwick, RI. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Joan's memory may be made to the Joint Distribution Committee, a leading Jewish humanitarian organization at www.jdc.org, or at . Shiva will be observed at Edgewood Manor Inn, 232 Norwood Ave., Providence, RI on Sunday, February 23rd at 5:00-7:00 p.m. For online condolences, please visit www.ShalomMemorialChapel.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 22, 2020