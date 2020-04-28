|
HAMMOND-KNIGHT, JOAN (ALLEN)
, 89, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 26, 2020. Born in Providence, RI, she was the daughter of the late Roy S. and the late Sharlotte (Easterbrooks) Allen of Riverside and Bristol, RI. Joan was the loving wife of the late Bruce M. Knight and the former wife of the late Burton Hammond.
Joan grew up in the Riverside section of East Providence and was a graduate of East Providence High School, class of 1947. After graduation she attended Edgewood Junior College, class of 1949. Joan worked for several years for the Shepard Company in Midland Mall. Prior to her retirement in 1992, Joan worked for 22 years as a Manager in the gift shop in Kent County Hospital.
Joan was the loving and devoted mother of Bruce D. Hammond and his wife Rosanne and the late Lori Hammond and, and step-grandmother of William J. Francis. Joan was the sister of the late Richard Allen and the late Shirley Butler.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations made to Home Hospice & Palliative C are Rhode Island, 1085 North Main St, providence, RI 02904, www. Hopehealthri.org. Burial will be private. Memorial service to be planned at a later date. For online condolences please visit carpenterjenks.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 28, 2020