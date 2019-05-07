|
PREW, JOAN HISTEN
76, of Rogers Ave., Riverside, passed away with her family at her side at home, Sunday, May 5, 2019. She was the wife of the late Edward Merrill "Fast Eddie" Prew.
Born September 3, 1942, in Quincy, MA, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Gertrude (Hurley) Histen. Joan worked for 30 years at RI Hospital before retiring as a unit secretary, where she made many lifelong friends.
Joan will be remembered most for her love and devotion to her family. Her hobby was her family. She was the mother of four children, Stephen E. Prew and his wife Kelly of Seekonk, Michael T. Prew and his wife Patrizia of Cranston, Karen N. Doucette and her husband Kevin of Riverside, and the late Maureen J. Prew; the grandmother of Rachel, Jessica, Grace, Stephen Jr., William, Michael Jr., Emily and Matthew. She was also the sister-in-law of Mary and Robert Martin of Bristol and Martha and Robert Bourassa of Barrington; and the aunt of Timothy Histen, Rhiannon Martin, Erick Feleciano and Evan Feleciano.
Her funeral will begin Thursday, May 9, at 8am from the Rebello Funeral Home and Crematory, 901 Broadway, East Providence, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9am in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Traverse St., Providence. Burial will follow at the RI Veterans Cemetery. Calling hours will be Wednesday, May 8, from 4pm until 8pm.
In lieu of memorial donations are greatly appreciated to the Multiple Sclerosis Society RI, 205 Hallene Rd #209, Warwick, RI 02886.
www.rebellofuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 7, 2019