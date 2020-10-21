Black, Joan L.

54, of East Providence passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020 at the Miriam Hospital.

She was the wife of the late Michael F. Black.

Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Michael B. and Louise M. (Sullivan) Healy.

Joan was a loving and caring mother, grandmother, sister and aunt who will be missed by all.

She leaves one son, Bradford McIlvaine of Rumford, two grandchildren, Bianca Daugherty and Amelia Richardson, one sister, Stacey Grudeau, two brothers, Michael and Sean Healy and many nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 11:00 AM in Saint Martha's Church, Pawtucket Avenue, East Providence. Burial will be private. Calling hours respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the East Providence Boys and Girls Club, 115 Williams Avenue, East Providence, RI 02914.



