Joan Daley
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Funeral
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
9:00 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Teresa Church
358 Newport Avenue
Pawtucket, RI
Joan L. Daley Obituary
DALEY, JOAN L
90, of Pawtucket, passed away peacefully with her family by her side, Thursday, June 27, 2019. She was the wife of the late Frederick Daley. Born in Pawtucket, she was the daughter of the late Patrick and Margaret (McSally) Riley. A lifelong resident of Pawtucket, Joan was a teacher's aide for the city of Pawtucket School Department for 15 years before retiring. She is survived by her children, Tammie McNaught and her husband Peter, Maryanne Ricci and her husband Robert, Lynne Nelson, Elizabeth Mahony and her husband Thomas, and John Daley and his wife Deborah. She also leaves her brother, Dennis Riley and 11 grandchildren. She was the sister of the late Barbara Fleury, James and William Riley, and cousin of the late Margaret Silva. The funeral will be held Monday, July 1st at 9AM from the Costigan-O'Neill Funeral Home, 220 Cottage Street, Pawtucket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM in Saint Teresa Church, 358 Newport Avenue, Pawtucket. Burial will follow in Mount Saint Mary Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited. Visiting hours Monday from 9-10:30AM, prior to the Mass in the Costigan-O'Neill Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hope Hospice & Palliative Care RI, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI, 02904, in memory Joan, would be greatly appreciated. www.oneillfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Providence Journal from June 29 to June 30, 2019
