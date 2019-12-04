|
|
JORDAN, JOAN L. (HANNUKSELA)
age 83, formerly of Elmdale Avenue, Warwick, passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at Connecticut Baptist Homes in Meriden, Connecticut. She was the wife of the late Clarence E. Jordan (WFD).
Born in Providence, the daughter of the late Vaino and Deborah (Randlett) Hannuksela, she lived in Warwick for over sixty years before moving to Meriden, CT four years ago. She was a graduate of Rhode Island College and received her master's degree from Providence College.
Mrs. Jordan was a special education teacher at Greenbush Elementary School in West Warwick for over twenty years, retiring in 2004.
She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, and a friend to many. Even in her retirement, she remained an active learner, enjoying family, painting and the beach. She was an avid Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots fan.
She is survived by two sons, James E. Jordan (WFD, Ret.) of Warwick and Jay A. Jordan and his wife, Susanne B. Jordan, of Wallingford, CT; two granddaughters, Jessica B. Jordan and Jillian B. Jordan; and a brother, Vaino Hannuksela.
The family wishes to express its sincere thanks to the staff of Connecticut Baptist Homes, and her previous caregivers at West Bay Manor in Warwick.
Her funeral service will be held on Friday, December 6, at 11:00 a.m. in the Barrett & Cotter Funeral Home, 1328 Warwick Avenue, Spring Green, Warwick. Relatives and friends are invited, and may visit at the funeral home on Friday from 9:30 – 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in Highland Memorial Park, Johnston. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Greenbush PTA, c/o Greenbush Elementary School, 127 Greenbush Road, West Warwick, RI 02893. www.barrettandcotter.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 4, 2019