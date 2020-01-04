|
BUONO, JOAN M. (DiCANDIA)
86, of Riverside, passed away on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at the Philip Hulitar Hospice Inpatient Center, Providence. She was the beloved wife of the late John A. Buono. Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Louise (Vittorelli) DiCandia. Mrs. Buono was a Registered Nurse for many years until her retirement. Joan was a 1954 graduate of Memorial Hospital School of Nursing; and she was an active participant in the Bella Vita Adult Day Program and lead their exercise group. She was a die hard Red Soxs and Patriots fan.
She is survived by her loving children; Lisa Buono of Riverside, Diane Buono of New York, NY, John Buono of Pawtucket and Joseph Buono of Warwick of Warwick. She was also the grandmother of 10, great grandmother of 4 and sister of Thomas DiCandia, Ann Remilard, Mario DiCandia and Carmel DiCandia. Joan was also the sister of the late Neil and Victor DiCandia.
Her funeral will be held on Monday at 8:45am from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory 1278 Park Ave., Cranston followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10am in St. Brendan's Church, Riverside. Burial will take place in St. Ann's Cemetery, Cranston VISITING HOURS: Sunday 4-8 pm. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 4, 2020