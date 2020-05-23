|
|
O'CONNELL, JOAN M. (THIBERT)
88, formerly of Tanglewood Drive, Barrington died peacefully on May 21, 2020 at the Hallworth House, Providence surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Joseph F. O'Connell who passed away on February 12, 2020.
Born in Central Falls, a daughter of the late Noel and Mary (Oldham) Thibert, she lived in Barrington for 20 years previously residing in Riverside for 35 years.
Mrs. O'Connell was a secretary in the Self-Help Center at the East Bay Community Action Program, Riverside for 22 years before retiring in 1995.
Joan was a communicant of St. Brendan Church where she was a former member of the Rosary and Altar Society of the parish. She was a former Riverside Brownie and Girl Scout leader and enjoyed spending time with her loving family.
She is survived by her children, Debbie A. O'Connell of Providence, Jeffrey M. O'Connell and his wife Sheila of Providence, Karen L. Lyons and her husband Peter of Barrington and Jason M. O'Connell and his wife Elizabeth of Needham, MA; two sisters, Muriel Thompson of Riverside and Carol Gemme of Warwick; a brother, John Thibert of Florida and eight grandchildren. She was the mother of the late Joseph F. O'Connell Jr.
A private family Funeral Service will be held in the W. RAYMOND WATSON FUNERAL HOME, 350 Willett Avenue, Riverside followed by Graveside Burial in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Flowers are respectfully omitted. Contributions in Joan's memory to the East Bay Community Action Program, 100 Bullocks Point Avenue, East Providence, RI, 02915 would be deeply appreciated.
Published in The Providence Journal from May 23 to May 24, 2020