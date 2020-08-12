1/1
Joan Margaret (O'Hara) McKenna
McKenna, Joan Margaret (O'Hara)
83, of Wakefield, formerly of Warwick, died on Saturday, August 8, 2020. She was the wife of the late John F. McKenna, Jr., daughter of the late Gilbert and Margaret O'Hara, mother of Kathleen McKenna Grosso (Stephen), Kara McKenna Biller (Cameron), Brian J. McKenna, and the late John F. McKenna III, sister of Maureen Flynn, Margaret Dugan, and Kathleen Sohar, and grandmother of six grandchildren.
Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM on Friday, August 14, 2020 at St. Gregory the Great Parish, 360 Cowesett Rd, Warwick. Interment at St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Funeral Arrangements are entrusted to THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Ave, Warwick.
For full obituary, please visit www.murphyfuneralhomes.org

Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Gregory the Great Parish
