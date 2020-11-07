DARCEY, Joan Marie
85, of Cumberland (formerly of Pawtucket) passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on November 3, 2020. She is predeceased by her parents, Rachel and William Gormley and her grandson, John Connor Darcey. She is survived by her husband and partner in life, Bill, her son Bill and wife Penny of Wellesley, MA, her daughter, Kerri and husband Jim of Medfield, MA and son, Patrick and wife Kelly of East Greenwich, RI. She is also survived by her beloved grandchildren: Will Darcey, Katie Seibel, Jake Seibel, Jonathan Seibel, Teddy Darcey, Erin Seibel, Brendan Darcey, Quinlan Darcey and Teagan Darcey. Joan is also survived by her two sisters, Maureen Flanagan and husband Jim and Ginny Albright and husband Jim. Joan grew up in Pawtucket, graduated from Bay View Academy and attended Bryant College. According to Pawtucket legend, she also reportedly skipped the 8th grade. Joan was later employed by Industrial National Bank and the Fram Corporation in Pawtucket. She married Bill Darcey of Woonsocket and their loving partnership lasted 59 years. She was an integral part of Kogut-Darcey Insurance and worked for the Cumberland School Department. Joan was a selfless contributor to a multitude of local charitable organizations including Meals on Wheels. Later in life, she worked as a greeter for the O'Neill Funeral Home in Cumberland and was an active member and volunteer at St. John Vianney Church. She enjoyed bridge, golf, knitting, a good book, and spending time with her many friends, but most of all spending time with her family. Joan was also an avid sports fan of the Boston Red Sox, Bruins and Patriots but was the number one fan of all the teams her grandchildren played for over the years. The family would like to express their gratitude to the nurses and caregivers at St. Antoine's residence and Hope Hospice for the wonderful care she received over the last few years. A special thank you to her favorite caregiver, Dulce. Dulce was a loving caregiver for years and became a member of the family. We are forever indebted to Dulce for her loving care and kindness. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to a Mass of Christian burial, Monday, November 9, 2020, at 12:00PM noon, at St. John Vianney Church, 3609 Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland. Visiting hours are Sunday from 3-5 PM in the O'Neill Funeral Home, 3102 Mendon Road, Cumberland. The burial will be private. Due to current restrictions social distancing and masks are required.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to the Alzheimer's Association
of Providence, 245 Waterman St #306, Providence, RI 02906, or St. Antoine's Residence, 10 Rhodes Ave, North Smithfield, RI 02896. www.Oneillfuneralhomes.com