MONK, JOAN MARY (REILLY)
81, passed away on May 14, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late John Monk.
Joan is survived by her children, John, Robert, William, Steven, Maureen Monk and Doreen Puopolo, a sister, Patricia Denyer, and her grandchildren, Austin, Janina, Joshua, James, and Rachel. She was predeceased by her father John, mother Frances and sister Kathy Reilly
Visitation Thursday, 5 – 8 pm, in the Russell J. Boyle and Son Funeral Home, 142 Centerville Rd., Warwick. Funeral Friday at 9:15 am, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am, in Sts. John and Paul Church, 341 South Main St., Coventry. Burial in the RI Veteran's Cemetery, Exeter.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joan's name to: Sts. John and Paul Church, at the above address. For directions and online condolences please visit boyleandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 19, 2019