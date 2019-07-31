Home

William W. Tripp Funeral Home
1008 Newport Avenue
Pawtucket, RI 02861
(401) 722-2140
Joan Frisolone
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
William W. Tripp Funeral Home
1008 Newport Avenue
Pawtucket, RI 02861
Funeral
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
William W. Tripp Funeral Home
1008 Newport Avenue
Pawtucket, RI 02861
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Teresa Church
358 Newport Ave.,
Pawtucket, RI
Joan R. (Houle) Frisolone


1931 - 2019
Joan R. (Houle) Frisolone Obituary
FRISOLONE, Joan R. (Houle)
88, passed away on July 29, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Louis C. Frisolone. Mother of Joann Moore and husband, Gregory, and Joseph Frisolone and fiancée, Robin Flanagan. Grandmother of Nicholas Moore and Kyle Frisolone. Funeral on Friday at 10:30 a.m. from William W. Tripp Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. in St. Teresa Church, 358 Newport Ave. Interment, Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. Visitation on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. Flowers are welcome or memorial gifts to the will be appreciated. For full obituary: TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com
Published in The Providence Journal on July 31, 2019
