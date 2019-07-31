|
FRISOLONE, Joan R. (Houle)
88, passed away on July 29, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Louis C. Frisolone. Mother of Joann Moore and husband, Gregory, and Joseph Frisolone and fiancée, Robin Flanagan. Grandmother of Nicholas Moore and Kyle Frisolone. Funeral on Friday at 10:30 a.m. from William W. Tripp Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. in St. Teresa Church, 358 Newport Ave. Interment, Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. Visitation on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. Flowers are welcome or memorial gifts to the will be appreciated. For full obituary: TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com
Published in The Providence Journal on July 31, 2019