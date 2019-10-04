Home

POWERED BY

Services
Avery-Storti Funeral Home - Wakefield
88 Columbia Street
Wakefield, RI 02879
(401) 783-7271
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Avery-Storti Funeral Home
88 Columbia St.
Wakefield, RI
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Avery-Storti Funeral Home
88 Columbia St.
Wakefield, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Rathbone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan (Wheeler) Rathbone

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan (Wheeler) Rathbone Obituary
RATHBONE, JOAN (WHEELER)
88, passed away on Thursday, October 3, 2019, at home. She was the beloved wife of Herb C. Rathbone for 65 years. Born in South Kingstown, the daughter of the late Stephen and Dorothy (Cummings) Wheeler. Joan was a secretary for Kenyon Piece and Dye Co. for many years before retiring. Besides her husband she is survived by her children, Susan B. Rathbone of Norwood, MA and Donald H. Rathbone and his wife Lori of Charlestown; her grandson, Daniel H. Rathbone and her sister, Darby Tibbits of Perryville. She was the sister of the late Isabelle Hull and Nancy Olson. Visitation will be held on Monday, October 7, 2019, 10 – 11 am, in the Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia St., Wakefield, with a funeral service held at 11 am. Burial will follow in White Brook Cemetery, Carolina. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Hope Hospice and Palliative Care of RI, 143 Main St., Wakefield, RI 02879. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Avery-Storti Funeral Home - Wakefield
Download Now